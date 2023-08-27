State continues zero COVID-19 infections streak

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 36,10,644.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is at 0.4 per cent, after 517 people tested in the past 24 hours.

State has six active cases at present. While the total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,557, no more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.

The death toll due to the infection is 38,081 in Tamil Nadu. State has been reporting zero fresh COVID-19 and deaths cases for the past few weeks.