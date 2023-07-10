'State Agricultural Fair (Agri Sangamam)' to be held in Tiruchy from July 27-29: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the 'State Agricultural Fair (Agri Sangamam)' will be held in Tiruchy from July 27 to 29.

"Through the recently concluded AgriBusiness festival, value-added products worth Rs 2.5 crore have been sold. In continuation of this, the 'State Agricultural Fair (Agriculture Sangamam)' will be held in Trichy from July 27 to 29. Will display the seeds, coconut saplings, all the agricultural machinery, and arrangements should be made to sell them," said a release from the State government.

Further, an exhibition will be set up to know about all the schemes for the farmers, and the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) will take steps to sell their value-added products.

"The seminar will be held on topics such as agricultural exports, electronic sales, agroforestry, advanced horticultural technology and modern agricultural machinery," the release added.