StartupTN launches several initiatives to woo entrepreneurs

CHENNAI: In a bid to bring more entrepreneurs, the state-owned Tamil Nadu Startup Innovation Mission -- branded as StartupTN -- has decided to develop a common online platform to support and address the requirements of startups across the State.

Accordingly, the online system will act as a one stop point for all the needs of startups in the State providing all info required for the companies. StartupTN, the nodal agency of Tamil Nadu, is responsible for promoting startup and innovation activities in the State.

At present, StartupTN has recognised a total of 7,700 startup companies in about 30 sectors with seed grant of Rs 14 crore besides having 104 incubators. Sivarajah Ramanathan, Chief Executive Officer of StartupTN told DT Next that the "Proposal is to invite several IT companies onboard for innovation. This is a continues process".

Stating that to develop online platform, a tender has been already floated in this regard, he said "The minister for MSME, T M Anbarasan has launched smart card for startups and other new initiatives of StartupTN in an event titled 'Seiga Pudhumai'.

"The smart card offers a comprehensive selection of products and services at subsidised rates, specially tailored to meet the needs of Startups in their early stages", he said.

Sources from the StartupTN, the common online portal, which would be developed by appointing IT firms, will have end to end digitisation of all processes StartupTN such that all services are offered only online to businesses and citizens. For this, integration and modifications to existing portals has been planned. The new system will also provide forms and reports for the Chief Minister's dashboard in the state.

The appointed experts would design, develop, implement and maintain innovative solutions for the requirements for StartupTN including Artificial Intelligence (AI) based translation. The online platform will also have integration with banks, e-mail, whats app, SMS gateway as per the latest requirements.

The system would also create Management Information System (MIS) reports dashboard. This would give information about all the MIS for number of registered start-ups, registered mentors, and empaneld incubators. Similarly, the system would also provide compiled reports on StartupTN schemes.