Startups run by differently-abled, trans persons in Tamil Nadu to get seed fund

CHENNAI: Minister for MSME, TM Anbarasan, announced in the assembly on Friday that a special seed fund will be introduced to support startups run by differently-abled and transgender people in Tamil Nadu.

He made the announcement on during the demand for grant session for the department of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The special seed fund is meant to support startups run by differently-abled individuals and transgender people in order to achieve inclusive growth in new-age entrepreneurship development, Sivarajah Ramanathan MD & CEO, StartupTN, said in a release, adding that the nodal agency would identify potential beneficiaries throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the state MSME minister announced that new regional startup hubs would be established in Coimbatore and Tiruchi cities in the current financial year.

Regional startup hubs have already been established in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Erode, Salem, Hosur, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur in the last two years. In addition, the Chennai Metro Startup Hub, equipped with all the required facilities, has already been established, he said.

TM Anbarasan also announced that Global Startup Coordination Centres (GCC) will be established in Singapore and the US in the 2024-25 financial year to support startups registered in Tamil Nadu to expand their business on the global stage.

He also announced that a modern design studio named ‘Thozhil Nayam’ will be established at StartupTN's Chennai Metro Hub to fulfil the requirements of startups in designing their products.