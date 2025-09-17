Standing committee to oversee wage settlements in co-op units

CHENNAI: Promising a systematic and fair mechanism for wage settlements, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies has decided to constitute a Standing Committee to oversee pay revisions across all categories of cooperative institutions in Tamil Nadu. The mechanism will be introduced to ensure a structured approach to wage revisions while protecting the financial stability of the institutions.

According to the order issued by Registrar K Nanthakumar, the proposed committee will examine wage proposals, hold negotiations with stakeholders, and recommend revisions for approval by the competent authority. It will function as an advisory body to streamline wage settlements and prevent disparities or ad hoc decisions across cooperative institutions.

The Additional Registrar (Budget and Planning) will serve as the Chairman of all wage settlement committees. Ex officio members will include the Additional Registrar handling the subject matter of the cooperative institution concerned and the Additional Registrar of the relevant federation or apex institution. The Joint Registrar or Deputy Registrar handling the subject will act as Member-Convener.

In addition, the chairman will be empowered to nominate up to five additional members, including a Regional Joint Registrar, a Deputy Registrar or CSR field officer, a full-time member of the institution concerned, and representatives of cooperative employees. Such members will be nominated only for the specific wage process under consideration.

The Standing Committee mechanism will apply to all categories of cooperatives, including apex institutions, primary societies, credit and non-credit cooperatives, marketing and consumer cooperatives, and other bodies registered under the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act, 1983.

The order further stated that the new mechanism will come into immediate effect and will be implemented for all wage settlement processes henceforth.

PANEL MANDATE

~ Examine wage proposals from co-op units

~ Hold negotiations with unions

~ Recommend standardised and sustainable wage structures

~ Ensure that settlements remain financially viable

~ Submit reports to the Registrar for approval (and onward transmission to the government, where necessary)