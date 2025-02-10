Stand firm against fanatics, protect worship right of all, INDIA bloc leaders tell people

CHENNAI: In a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, leaders of the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu have issued a joint statement on Sunday, condemning the saffron party’s attempts to disrupt the State’s unity and harmony.

In a statement signed by leaders including DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and others, the secular alliance leaders have urged people of Tiruparankundram to stand firm against religious fanatics and protect the right to worship of all people.

The leaders accused the BJP and its affiliates, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), of engaging in divisive politics and attempting to create tension among people following different religions.

Citing claims over Babri Masjid and Ajmer Dargah, they expressed concern that Tamil Nadu is the BJP’s next target. “The BJP and its affiliates have a proven track record of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain,” the statement read.

“Their attempts to create tension and divide people on religious lines will not be tolerated in Tamil Nadu,” the leaders said.

The leaders also criticised the BJP for neglecting Tamil Nadu’s interests despite being in power at the Centre for over a decade.

They pointed out that the Union Budget for 2025-2026 did not allocate sufficient funds for the State’s development, including its railways, metro rail projects, and disaster relief. “The BJP’s indifference towards Tamil Nadu’s development is appalling,” the statement said. “Despite being a major contributor to the country’s economy, the State has been consistently neglected by the Centre,” it claimed.

In a specific reference to the Tiruparankundram row, the leaders condemned the BJP and RSS for spreading false information and creating tension among people. They praised the people of Madurai and secular parties for upholding public peace and unity. “The people of Tiruparankundram have always lived in harmony, respecting each other’s religious beliefs and traditions,” the statement read.

“We commend the people and secular parties for standing together against the forces of division and hatred,” it noted.

The joint statement concluded with a pledge to uphold secularism, people’s unity, and the right to worship of all people.

The leaders urged the people of Tamil Nadu to ignore religious fanatic organisations and protect the state’s harmony.