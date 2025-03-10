Stalker kidnaps Karur college girl on van, search on

TIRUCHY: A girl was kidnapped reportedly by a stalker in Karur while she was on the way to college on Monday.

It is said that a girl from Esanatham village in Karur who was pursuing a degree in the Government College of Arts and Science got off the bus at around 12.30 pm and was walking to the college along with a group of her classmates.

Suddenly, a van that followed them pulled the girl into the van and the girl's classmates raised an alarm but the van fled away.

On information, Thanthondrimalai police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.

The police claimed that it could be a planned action as the girl and one of the men in the gang in the van had a mutual affair and they had taken the girl with her knowledge.

But still, the search operation was on, the police said.