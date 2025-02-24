Stalin’s population-based Parl delimitation remarks misleading, says BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy

CHENNAI: In a fresh war of words over the delimitation of Parliament constituencies, State BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy took aim at Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent statement on how the process would be carried out based on population figures.

Thirupathy questioned the CM, pointing out that Tamil Nadu has been successful in controlling its population."Now, how does he know that the delimitation will happen only on population," he said. The BJP leader emphasised that the people of Tamil Nadu deserve appreciation for their role in managing population growth, but the CM's assertion about the criteria for delimitation was problematic.

"There is no doubt that south India, particularly Tamil Nadu, has definitely done well in controlling the population. Yes, we appreciate it. It is the people who have done that. So, how do you say it is going to be done like that only? That is wrong," Thirupathy added.

He further criticised the Chief Minister for what he called irresponsible leadership. "A Chief Minister should talk responsibly. He should know what he's talking about. Don't try to confuse people. That is what he's doing," Thirupathy remarked.