Stalin’s foreign visits to bring more jobs: Nehru

TIRUCHY: The Chief Minister has already been working to ensure employment to at least two lakh youth and his visit to Singapore and Japan to bring more investment would add impetus to his mission, said Minister KN Nehru here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after inspecting ongoing integrated bus stand works at Panchapur in Tiruchy, the Minister said that during the AIADMK rule, the then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami went to the US with a ministerial delegation to woo investors to the state, but his visit did not yield results. “But Chief Minister MK Stalin has gone to Singapore with a team of officials of the Department of Industries to attract investments. He has already been striving to provide employment to at least two lakh youth and the visit to Singapore and Japan would certainly bring huge investments resulting in the generation of more jobs,” Nehru said.

Charging that the opposition parties will keep criticising whatever step initiated by the government for the development of the state, he said, “We cannot expect more than that from the rival camps. But, we will give them a fitting answer through our achievements on the targets.”

Among other things, Nehru said that the works for the Aristo roundabout over the bridge has been completed and the facility would be opened for the public on May 29.

“This is a long pending demand of the Tiruchy people. The works were delayed due to issues faced by those who were awarded the tender,” he said. He said that the work for the integrated bus terminal is going on in full swing.