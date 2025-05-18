Stalin’s ‘Dravidian Model’ spurs record growth in agri and allied sectors: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, under the stewardship of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has reported remarkable growth in agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries sectors. The government has credited the achievements to the Dravidian model of governance and focused policy interventions.

In an official statement, the state government highlighted that food grain production had reached an impressive 457.08 lakh metric tonnes. At the same time, agricultural growth surged to an average of 5.66 per cent between 2021 and 2024 — a significant leap from the 1.36 per cent growth recorded in the previous AIADMK regime.

“For the first time in its history, the state has presented five consecutive agriculture-specific budgets, with a cumulative outlay of Rs 1.94 lakh crore. These funds facilitated expansive initiatives, including the reclamation of 47,286 acres of fallow land across over 10,000 village panchayats and the mechanisation of agriculture through the distribution of equipment to over 62,000 farmers,” the statement said.

“The irrigation network witnessed robust enhancements, with the expansion of irrigated area by 2.26 lakh hectares. A total of 5,427 km of canals and 8,540 small ponds were dredged, benefiting more than 2.10 lakh farmers. In addition, 917 irrigation lakes and 814 minor lakes were renovated to strengthen water storage and distribution systems,” it noted.

In the dairy sector, milk production increased to 10,808 metric tonnes in 2023–24, while egg production touched a record 2,233 crore, reflecting strategic support to livestock and poultry farmers.

Meanwhile, the fisheries sector saw the establishment of 72 modern fish landing centres at an investment of Rs 1,428 crore, the statement read.

“With Tamil Nadu topping national productivity charts in several agricultural and modernising rural infrastructure, the state government affirmed its commitment to inclusive, sustainable growth, branding the Dravidian model as a transformative force in rural development,” it added.