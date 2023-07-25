Stalin writes to MEA for fishermen’s release

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to the union external affairs ministry seeking diplomatic efforts to resolve the fishermen issue.

Expressing “deep concern” and “disappointment” over the continued arrest of fishermen of Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin, in his demi official letter to union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, said, “I had urged the Prime Minister to take up the matter with utmost importance during the visit of the President of Sri Lanka to our country. I had hoped that this visit would provide an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue and find a lasting solution that respects the rights and livelihoods of both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen.”

“However, it has come to my attention that despite the high-level interactions between the two nations, the situation on the ground remains unchanged,” the CM said, drawing the MEA’s attention to apprehending of nine fishermen from Tamil Nadu, along with two mechanised boats bearing Registration numbers IND-TN11-MM-837 and IND-TN11-MM-257, by the Sri Lankan Navy on July 24.

The CM requested the MEA to “take all possible diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of the apprehended fishermen, secure the return of their seized boats, and re-emphasise the significance of finding a lasting and mutually acceptable solution to the issue of fishing rights in the Palk Bay region.”

Adding that the fishing communities in Tamil Nadu continue to face immense hardships due to the recurrent arrests and seizure of their boats, the CM cautioned that the incidents strain bilateral relations and inflict severe socio-economic repercussions on the affected families.