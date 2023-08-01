Stalin writes to Manipur counterpart to send humanitarian aid

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wrote to his Manipur counterpart Biren Singh to send humanitarian aid to the violence torn state.

In his letter to Singh, Stalin thanked the Manipur chief minister for the support he extended to Tamils in Manipur and said, “I am informed that more than 50,000 people are staying in relief camps due to the prevailing situation and there is an increasing need for some essential items for the affected people.”

“At this crucial time, the Government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend support to your State by providing necessary relief materials like Tarpaulin sheets, Bed-sheets, Mosquito Nets, Essential Medicines, Sanitary Napkins, and Milk Powder worth around Rs.10 crores,” Stalin added, requesting him (Biren Singh) to kindly give “your Government’s concurrence for this humanitarian aid.”

Stalin also asked Singh to kindly inform the Tamil Nadu government about the further action to be taken in this regard (sending humanitarian aid), so that his officers could coordinate with Singh's officers and send the relief materials at the earliest. Requesting Biren Singh to continue protection for the lives and property of Tamils in Manipur, the CM said that the materials would be very useful to the people staying in camps and they can also be airlifted, if required.