Stalin writes to Jal Shakthi Ministry to direct to release water to TN

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the union Jal Shakthi Ministry to direct the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to issue directions to Karnataka to release prescribed volume of water to Tamil Nadu.

In his letter to the union Jal Shakthi minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Stalin drew the Union’s attention to the risks faced by Kuruvai crop in Tamil Nadu owing to Karnataka not releasing due share of Cauvery Water to the state, and said, “I urge your personal and immediate intervention on this issue and request you to direct the CWMA to issue directions to Karnataka to abide by the monthly schedule prescribed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and also make good the shortfall.”

Pointing out that TN has only received 3.78tmcft between June 1 and July 17, against the stipulated 26.32 tmcft, leaving a shortfall of 22.54tmcft, the CM said that even the meagre flow of 3.78tmcft realised at Bilitundulu is from flows from the uncontrolled intermediate catchment areas below the KRS and Kabini reservoirs up to Biligundulu.

Stating that the fast-dwindling storage of Mettur Dam, which was opened for Kuruvai cultivation on June 12, could sustain irrigation only for about 20 days, the CM said that though the onset of South West monsoon was delayed, it has picked up pace in July. However, Karnataka has not released any water to ‘us’ from the two scheduled reservoirs.

“Since South West monsoon rainfall in Tamil Nadu is less, the Kuruvai crop depends only on flows from Mettur reservoir, which in turn depends on releases from Karnataka. We have been taking all efforts to manage the crisis with judicious water management. But the demand – supply gap is very significant and it can be met only by releases from Karnataka,” the CM said.

Recalling the representations made by his government with the union ministry and CWMA in this regard earlier through letters dated July 5 and July 3, respectively, the CM said that the CWMA, in its letter dated July 4, advised Karnataka to ensure the flows at Billigundulu as per the final award of the CWDT as modified by the apex court. “Even after the authority’s above-mentioned intervention, Karnataka has not made any effort to adhere to the monthly schedule prescribed by the SC,” he added, concluding that the standing Kuruvai crop could be saved only if Karnataka releases water immediately at this critical juncture.