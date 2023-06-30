Stalin writes to Guv Ravi, assets Senthilbalaji will remain in his Cabinet

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to Governor R N Ravi stating that V Senthilbalaji will continue as a Minister without a portfolio, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

In the letter addressed to the Governor, the CM asserted that Senthilbalaji will continue as a Minister without a portfolio.

This came after Stalin held a discussion with Law Minister S Regupathy at the Secretariat over the Governor’s statement that he was removing Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

On Thursday, Governor RN Ravi issued an order dismissing minister Senthilbalaji alleging that he is obstructing the legal process in the corruption charges levelled against him abusing his position of power.

Later in the night, Raj Bhavan said the order has been put on hold.

Immediately after the order on Thursday, Stalin said that the Governor does not have the right to dismiss any Minister without the State government's recommendation and his government would proceed legally in the matter.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED and was admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain. He was later shifted to a private hospital in the city as per the Madras HIgh Court's order, where he underwent cardiac surgery. He is still admitted to the hospital where he is recuperating.