Stalin visits CM's Helpline in Kotturpuram, urges officials to ensure speedy transfer of public grievances to relevant depts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, visited the CM Helpline Centre in Kotturpuram and instructed the officials to send the grievances of the public immediately to the concerned departments for action.

A government release asserted its effective functioning for 16 hours."The helpline can be accessed with a toll-free number of 1100. It is functioning 16 hours a day with three shifts from 6 am to 10 pm. Another centre has been integrated to address e-service-related complaints."

During his visit, Stalin enquired about the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative and ordered officials to ensure its effective functioning. "The helpline centre receives more than 13,000 calls every day. Also, feedback is being collected from the beneficiaries. 77,000 feedback have been received to date. The Chief Minister directed officials at the helpline to forward the complaints expeditiously to the departments for speedy action," the release added.