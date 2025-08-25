Stalin visits CM's Helpline in Kotturpuram, urges officials to act swiftly on complaints

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin, on Monday, visited CM's Helpline in Kotturpuram and instructed the officials of the helpline to send the grievances of the public immediately to the concerned departments for action.

"The helpline is functioning with a toll free number 1100. The helpline is functioning 16 hours a day with three shifts from 6am to 10pm every day. Another center has been integrated with the helpline center to address e-service related complaints," a government release said.

During his visit, Stalin inquired about the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative and provided advice to the officials for the effective functioning.

"The helpline center receives more than 13,000 calls on a daily basis. Also, feedback is being collected from the beneficiaries. In total, 77,000 feedbacks have been received. The chief minister directed officials at the helpline to forward the complaints expeditiously to the departments for speedy action," the release added.