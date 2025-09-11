Stalin, Vaiko condole death of Sabareesan’s father Vedamoorthi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the death of Vedamoorthi, father of his son-in-law Sabareesan.

In a message on social media, Stalin said the passing of Vedamoorthi was an irreparable loss to the entire family. Conveying his condolences, he said he shared the pain of Sabareesan and other family members.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko also extended his condolences. In a statement, he said he was saddened to learn about Vedamoorthi’s demise. He conveyed his sympathies to Sabareesan, his family members and relatives on behalf of the party.