Stalin urges MEA to get TN fishermen released

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the union external affairs ministry to initiate diplomatic efforts to secure the release of 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy.

Drawing the union government's attention to the "pressing matter" of apprehension of three mechanised boats and 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters, Stalin, in his demi-official letter to union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, said that the recurring incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Lankan Navy continue to aggravate the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the fishermen in the region.

Stating that the fishermen, who rely on fishing as their primary and sole source of livelihood, sometimes unintentionally drift into Sri Lankan waters due to the absence of clear demarcation and navigational challenges, the CM said that the apprehensions by the Lankan Navy have escalated tensions, disrupted lives, and caused economic hardships to the fishermen and their families.

"I request you to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of the detained Tamil Nadu fishermen, " Stalin added, also reminding and reiterating his demand for initiating steps to find a lasting diplomatic solution through bilateral negotiations to bring peace in the lives of thousands of Indian fishermen.