Stalin unveils trophy of junior hockey world cup

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin unveiled trophy of the 14th Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and Hockey India, on Wednesday. Deputy chief minister and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took part in the event.

Tamil Nadu will host tournament from November 28 to December 10. The matches will be held in Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai and Sports Development Authority Hockey Stadium in Madurai.

A total of 24 junior men’s teams from around the world will participate in this prestigious tournament. The state government of Tamil Nadu has sanctioned a fund allocation of Rs 44.36 crore to conduct the event.

"Tamil Nadu has been emerging as a leading state in sports, thanks to the State Government’s continued efforts under the Chief Minister’s leadership. The government has implemented several significant initiatives to elevate Tamil Nadu’s presence in national and international sporting arenas — including world-class training for athletes, enhanced sports infrastructure, and substantial incentives to nurture talent," a government release said.

The release added that over the past four years, Tamil Nadu has developed international-standard sports facilities and successfully hosted major global tournaments such as the Chess Olympiad, Squash World Cup, Asian Men’s Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament, and the WTA Chennai Open Women’s Tennis Tournament — marking Tamil Nadu as a vibrant hub for international sports.

"Hosting this world tournament in Tamil Nadu is expected to greatly boost youth interest in hockey across the state. Moreover, with international teams and visitors arriving from across the globe, the event will provide them an opportunity to experience Tamil Nadu’s rich culture, hospitality, and passion for sports, especially in the host cities of Chennai and Madurai," it added.