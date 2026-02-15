Stalin unveils seven initiatives at Vallalar conclave, cautions against distorting Tamil identity

Launching the International Vallalar Conference organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department here, Stalin said, “Attempts are being made to paint our cultural identity in different colours. We must not allow Vallalar’s ideals to be distorted. Let us build a society rooted in love, culture, virtue and compassion, without giving space to divisive forces.”

Linking Vallalar’s doctrine of ‘Thaniperum Karunai’ (infinite compassion) with the Dravidian model of governance, the Chief Minister said hunger had been described by Vallalar as a disease and the State’s welfare architecture sought to eliminate that suffering. Schemes ranging from the Chief Minister’s breakfast programme for schoolchildren to assistance for the elderly reflected that guiding principle, he said.