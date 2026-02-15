Stalin unveils seven initiatives at Vallalar conclave, cautions against distorting Tamil identity

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday cautioned against attempts to ‘repaint’ Tamil Nadu’s cultural identity and dilute the egalitarian ideals of saint-reformer Ramalinga Vallalar, asserting that the State would not allow divisive forces to distort his philosophy of compassion and equality.
Launching the International Vallalar Conference organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department here, Stalin said, “Attempts are being made to paint our cultural identity in different colours. We must not allow Vallalar’s ideals to be distorted. Let us build a society rooted in love, culture, virtue and compassion, without giving space to divisive forces.”
Linking Vallalar’s doctrine of ‘Thaniperum Karunai’ (infinite compassion) with the Dravidian model of governance, the Chief Minister said hunger had been described by Vallalar as a disease and the State’s welfare architecture sought to eliminate that suffering. Schemes ranging from the Chief Minister’s breakfast programme for schoolchildren to assistance for the elderly reflected that guiding principle, he said.
Detailing the government’s initiatives in the HR&CE sector, Stalin said renovation works had been undertaken in 4,192 temples where consecration ceremonies had not been held for decades, while restoration projects were under way in over 12,900 temples at an estimated cost of Rs 8,100 crore, with thousands of works completed.
Announcing seven new initiatives, he said a memorial pillar would be erected at the conference venue; a Sanmarga training school with Thiruvarutpa music classes would be set up in Vadalur; a herbal garden would be established there in Vallalar’s name; a book titled Spiritual Alchemy would be published; Vallalar’s birth anniversary would be observed annually as a three-day event; ‘Vallalar Annadhana Centres’ would be opened at Mettukuppam, Marudur and Karunguzhi; and a park near the Cuddalore Collectorate would be named after him. A Vallalar Research Centre would also be established in Chennai.
“Equality and social justice are not slogans for us. They are commitments,” Stalin said, urging followers to carry Vallalar’s message of compassion to future generations.