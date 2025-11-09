Stalin to review projects in Pudukottai, Tiruchy districts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will go on a two-day field visit to Pudukkottai and Trichy districts on Monday and review the implementation of various welfare schemes in the districts. He will also commence new works and inaugurate completed facilities during the visit.

As per a government release, Stalin will lay the foundation stone for new projects worth Rs. 767 crore, inaugurate completed works, and distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Pudukkottai. In Trichy, he will launch the “Anbu Solai” project, which aims to enhance the well-being of senior citizens. As part of the initiative, 25 Anbu Solai Centres have been inaugurated at a total cost of Rs. 10 crore.

“Senior citizens are the guiding force of society. They have dedicated their lives to building Tamil Nadu. Ensuring they live with dignity, care, and happiness is our duty. The Anbu Solai centres will allow elderly citizens to spend their days meaningfully and safely, reflecting our government’s humane and socially just vision for Tamil Nadu," Stalin said in the release.

During the visit, the chief minister will review the implementation of Vidiyal Payanam Scheme (free bus for women), Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn Scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme, Naan Mudhalvan Program, Inniyir Kaappom – Nammai Kaakkum 48, Nalam Kaakkum Stalin Scheme, Veedu Thodathi Maruthuvam Scheme and Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme in both the districts.

In Pudukkottai district, over the last four years, the Dravidian Model Government has distributed Rs. 11,481 crore in welfare assistance to 38,35,669 beneficiaries, and completed 62,088 development works worth Rs. 2,800 crore, the release added.