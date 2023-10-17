Begin typing your search...

Stalin to meet DMK booth level agents in northern dists on Oct 22

General secretary of the party Duraimurugan, in a statement, said that the district secretaries in Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Vellore and Villupuram districts to ensure the participation of the agents without fail.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Oct 2023 6:45 PM GMT
CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin would address the booth level agents in the party's 13 district units in the northern region on October 22. The one-day training programme would be held in Malapampatti panchayat in Tiruvannamalai district.

It is part of the DMK's ongoing programme to gear up for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Similar programmes have been organised since July 26, covering party district units in southern, delta and western districts.

Tamil NaduDMK booth level agentsDMKMK StalinLok Sabha polls2024 Lok Sabha polls
DTNEXT Bureau

