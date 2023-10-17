Stalin to meet DMK booth level agents in northern dists on Oct 22

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin would address the booth level agents in the party's 13 district units in the northern region on October 22. The one-day training programme would be held in Malapampatti panchayat in Tiruvannamalai district.



General secretary of the party Duraimurugan, in a statement, said that the district secretaries in Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Vellore and Villupuram districts to ensure the participation of the agents without fail.

It is part of the DMK's ongoing programme to gear up for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Similar programmes have been organised since July 26, covering party district units in southern, delta and western districts.