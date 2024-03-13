Stalin to launch welfare activities benefitting 25,000 people in Pollachi today

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will visit Coimbatore on Wednesday to provide welfare schemes at Pollachi's Achipatti.

The CM, who left for Coimbatore by air from Chennai, reached at 9.30 am. He will subsequently reach the event venue on road at 10.45.

The welfare activities launched by Stalin will benefit 25,000 people belonging to Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, and Tirupur districts.

Additionally, CM Stalin will inaugurate the completed projects worth Rs. 509 crore in Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Nilgiri districts. Furthermore, he will also lay the foundation stone for new projects worth Rs. 416 crore.