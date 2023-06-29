Begin typing your search...

Stalin slams Modi for pushing Uniform Civil Code

Modi was thinking of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by fanning communal sentiments and creating confusion in the country, the DMK chief said.

ByPTIPTI|29 Jun 2023 10:06 AM GMT
Stalin slams Modi for pushing Uniform Civil Code
CHENNAI: DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Modi was thinking of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by fanning communal sentiments and creating confusion in the country, the DMK chief said. ''I am telling you categorically, people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the upcoming LS polls,'' he said.

Stalin made the remarks here in his address while presiding over the wedding of the grand-daughter of a party office-bearer.

PTI

