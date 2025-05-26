Stalin skipping NITI earlier, taking front row now exposes DMK’s opportunism: Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-turned-politician Vijay on Sunday attacked Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging that his recent visit to New Delhi was a desperate attempt to shield his family from central investigative agencies, particularly the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

In a strongly worded statement, Vijay accused the DMK leadership of sacrificing Tamil Nadu's honour to protect personal interests.

"For the sake of selfishness, the DMK leadership has taken refuge in the BJP-led Union government," he alleged.

Reiterating his party's ideological stance, Vijay said, "From the very inception of our party, we have declared the corrupt DMK as our political adversary and the divisive BJP as our ideological foe. The people must understand that both these parties are two sides of the same coin."

The TVK leader suggested that Stalin's visit to Delhi, following the ED's recent raids in the Tasmac corruption case, was not coincidental.

He accused the Chief Minister of clandestinely meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek relief from the ongoing investigations.

"Last year, Stalin refused to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, citing ideological reasons. What has changed now? Only the pressure from the ED," Vijay claimed.

Pointing to a group photograph from the meeting, Vijay drew attention to Stalin's placement in the front row alongside Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, a known BJP ally. "This visual symbolises the growing covert alliance between DMK and BJP," he said.

Accusing the DMK of hypocrisy, Vijay added, "This is the same party that released black balloons against the BJP. Today, they stand hand-in-hand. The people of Tamil Nadu will not forgive this betrayal."

Vijay further asserted that the TVK would emerge as a beacon of honest governance and true democracy in the State.