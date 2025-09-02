Stalin seeks stronger trade bridge between Germany and Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said his visit to Germany was aimed not only at attracting investments but also at building a long-term economic bridge between Germany and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the “TN Rising Germany Investment Conclave” in Düsseldorf, Stalin said Tamil Nadu and Germany shared strong industrial and technological traditions that could complement each other. “By combining Germany’s precision in industry and technology with Tamil Nadu’s potential, we can establish a new growth path globally and a strong trade bridge between Europe and Asia,” he said.

Stalin described Tamil Nadu as India’s second-largest economy, the most urbanised state with 48 per cent of its population in cities, and the state with the highest number of factories and industrial workers. He noted that Tamil Nadu hosts more than 130 Fortune 500 companies, including German majors such as Daimler, BMW, Bosch, Siemens, and ZF.

“Just as Germany is central to the European Union’s economy, Tamil Nadu is a major hub of industry in India. In that sense, Tamil Nadu can be called the ‘Germany of India’,” he said.

Highlighting Germany’s expertise in skill training, Stalin said Tamil Nadu was setting up certified skill development centres in collaboration with industries. He invited German investors to expand their footprint in robotics, capital goods, innovation, renewable energy, and electric vehicles.

“Investors will find Tamil Nadu not only as a market but also as a partner. The government is committed to ensuring a conducive business environment, skilled human resources, and competitive incentives,” he said.

The conclave also witnessed the signing of multiple MoUs between Tamil Nadu and German companies.