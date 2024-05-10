Stalin says Kejriwal's release from prison fortifies INDIA bloc

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday welcomed the grant of interim bail by the Supreme Court to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said his release not only symbolises justice but also fortifies the opposition INDIA bloc.

Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK said on X: "I welcome the Hon'ble #SupremeCourt's decision granting interim bail to Hon'ble Delhi Chief Minister and @AamAadmiParty National Convenor Thiru @ArvindKejriwal. This victory against injustice strengthens our democracy. Thiru Arvind Kejriwal's release not only symbolises justice but also fortifies our #INDIA bloc, bolstering our momentum towards sweeping the elections."

Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1.