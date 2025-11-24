Stalin recalls Sai Baba’s vast contributions

PUTTAPARTHI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s compassionate service created lasting social transformation across several sectors.

“Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s compassion-driven service brought enduring social change across many spheres of public life,” Stalin mentioned.

Baba’s work rested on the belief that human welfare must reach every home, and that true service lies in improving lives through compassion expressed in action. He said it gave him immense happiness that the centenary celebrations were being held at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district, bringing together people who deeply value Baba’s lifelong service to society.

According to Stalin, Baba’s contribution to water security remains a significant chapter in the shared history of Tamil Nadu, as the Trust played a key role in strengthening the project that brought Krishna river water to the state.

He recalled the cordial relationship Baba shared with former Chief Minister, the late M Karunanidhi, who recognised the value of the project for Chennai and vast stretches of agricultural land. He said that in healthcare, Baba created institutions that offered advanced treatment free of cost, giving dignity and relief to countless families across India. He further noted that Baba encouraged learning environments that welcomed students from varied backgrounds, combining academic excellence with human values to build an inclusive educational model.

Stalin also noted Baba’s rural development contributions.