Stalin rattled since AIADMK-BJP alliance took shape, claims senior BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI : Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said Chief Minister M K Stalin has been “visibly nervous” ever since the AIADMK-BJP alliance took shape, asserting that the combine will unseat the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Tamilisai said, “Ever since the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP began to solidify, the Chief Minister has been under pressure. Be it during Assembly sessions or even at social gatherings like weddings, he seems fixated on the alliance. His repeated assertion that the DMK will sweep all 234 constituencies in 2026 is nothing but wishful thinking. Given the ground reality, it would be surprising if he retains his own seat.”

Positioning the AIADMK-BJP combine as a formidable force ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, Tamilisai asserted that the alliance has the momentum and public backing necessary to dislodge the DMK government.

“This is not a hollow partnership—it is one forged with a clear vision to rescue Tamil Nadu from the misgovernance of the DMK. The people are watching, and they are ready for a change.”

In response to Chief Minister Stalin’s recent jibe that Tamilisai “has no job” but to criticise the government, she hit back strongly, defending her political engagement as legitimate public service.

“My role as a politician is to question the ruling party and hold it accountable. That is not a sign of unemployment—it is the very essence of democracy. I stepped down from the post of Governor, a prestigious constitutional position, with the sole intention of returning to active politics and serving the people of Tamil Nadu. That is my job, and I take it seriously.”

Taking a dig at Stalin’s rhetorical style, Tamilisai added, “He keeps saying ‘Oru Kai Papom’—perhaps a reference to symbolic politics—but the public needs more than slogans and gestures. They need clean governance, transparency, and results. No amount of hand-raising will mask the DMK’s failures.”