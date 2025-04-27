Stalin pays rich tributes to Sir Pitty Theagarayar on his birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday paid rich tributes to Justice Party co-founder Sir Pitty Theagarayar on his 174th birth anniversary, recalling his various contributions for the development of Chennai city.

In a social media post, the CM recalled that Theagarayar was one of the founders of the Justice Party, a precursor to Dravidar Kazhagam. He had made a significant contribution for Chennai's development in the areas of education, civic amenities, drinking water and noon meal scheme among others, he said.

Though he got an opportunity to become chief minister of the erstwhile Madras Presidency, he did not accept it, Stalin pointed out.

"Let us fondly remember Theagarayar, who had laid a firm ideological foundation for our Dravidian model of governance 100 years ago, and strive for Tamil Nadu's growth," Stalin added.

According to Stalin, the "Dravidian model" refers to inclusive governance aimed at overall development.