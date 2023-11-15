Stalin pays floral tributes to veteran CPI(M) leader & freedom fighter N Sankaraiah

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of veteran freedom fighter and veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader N Sankaraiah and visited the private hospital and paid floral tributes to him.

He took to his official X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Comrade N. Thagaisal Thamizhar, who lived his life for the public was a communist and freedom fighter. Salutations to Sankaraiah! In recognition of his contribution to Tamil Nadu, we will bid him farewell with State honors." (sic)

The CM said he was shocked and pained by the veteran leader's demise since he had hoped that he would recover soon.



Stalin recalled how Sankaraiah came into a freedom struggle at a very early age, and his life and sacrifices for the country, the working class, and the Tamil land will forever remain etched in history.

He also said it was his life’s blessing that he had the opportunity to present the Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ award to him in 2021 and how he was moved when the late leader donated the entire prize money from the award towards COVID-19 relief.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays homage to veteran Marxist leader N Sankaraiah who passed away earlier today following illness in Chennai.#MKStalin #CMStalin #CPM #Sankaraiah #NSankaraiah #Chennai pic.twitter.com/G9cfi7zbMf — DT Next (@dt_next) November 15, 2023

N Sankaraiah, who was 102 years old, passed away today at a private hospital in Chennai. He was admitted to a private hospital on Monday in Chennai following complaints of cold, fever, and difficulty to breathe.



According to a CPI(M) statement, he experienced a drop in oxygen saturation levels on Monday. On Tuesday, he showed signs of recovery but his condition deteriorated, and passed away on Wednesday morning, said a CPM leader.

Sankaraiah was one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was one of the founders of the Madras Students organization and was elected Secretary of the Madurai Students Union. He was elected to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly twice from the Madurai West constituency in 1967 and from the Madurai East constituency in 1977 and 1980.

Leaders of various political parties have condoled his demise.