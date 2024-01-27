Stalin leaves for Madrid to woo investments to TN

CHENNAI: Stalin, who has been actively promoting Tamil Nadu as an investment-friendly destination, on Saturday left for Madrid, Spain with State Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa and other officials to woo investments to the State.



Addressing reporters at Chennai airport before catching the flight to Madrid, chief minister Stalin said, "Like my previous foreign visit, I am going to hold a Tamil Nadu Investor Conclave in Spain. Leading investors, business organisations and entrepreneurs from Spain are expected to attend this conclave. In this conclave, I will highlight the favourable investment environment in Tamil Nadu, highlights of Tamil Nadu's infrastructure facilities, human resources, etc."

"During this trip, direct talks will be held with some major industrial companies including ROCA, Edibon, Acciona, CIE, GEstamp and Invest Spain. Through this trip, I hope to attract the attention of European countries and attract a lot of investments from those countries as well, " he detailed.

Pointing out his visits to UAE, Singapore and Japan in 2022 and 2023, Stalin said, "Through my previous visits, MoUs were signed for investments worth Rs 7,442 crore, creating more than 17,000 jobs. Due to the speedy implementation of these MoUs, many companies have started setting up their factories in Tamil Nadu.

For example, Japanese companies such as Omron and Mitsubishi have started setting up their own plants here. Similarly, Singapore's CapitaLand IT park has started its operations recently. Among the MoUs in the UAE, Lulu group has started its project in Coimbatore." Stalin left for a eight day trip excluding travel days and will return to Chennai on February 7.



Along with Stalin, Durgavathy Stalin, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, Umanath IAS, Senthil Velan IPS, V Vishnu IAS, Vivekanandan - Inspector, Balaganesan - Sub Inspector, Shreyas - senior delegate at industries department, Ayyappan - PA to TRBR, Dinesh Kumar - Personal Secretary to CM, Selvaraju and Nithin John - Personal secretaries of CM are too left for Spain. Subsequently, Stalin will be visiting Australia and the United States later this year.