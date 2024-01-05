Stalin launches inclusive coir policy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday released Tamil Nadu Coir Policy 2024 to address the challenges and competition faced by the industry and to ensure sustainable and inclusive development of the sector.

“The policy involves meeting the needs of the coir industries, ensuring their growth and listening to and acting on the views of industry associations to benefit all stakeholders. This collaborative approach also helps the industry meet its needs and provide solutions to achieve its growth goals,” a release from the state government read.

According to the Government Order issued by the MSME department secretary Archana Patnaik, inclusive growth would be the pillar of the initiative. The policy framework will help in facilitating a balanced industrialization and promote investments in value-added coir products across Tamil Nadu, said the release.

“Establishing centers of excellence for research and innovation in coir products, facilitation of investments by showcasing the support and investor friendliness initiatives provided by government for creating employment opportunities will lead to forging of ties at national and international level,” the government said.

The government is going to give a thrust to empowering entrepreneurs from marginalised sections, reinforcing social equity and inclusively by implementing the coir policy, as per the GO. Importance has been given for green initiatives to promote sustainable waste management, as per the policy.