Stalin issues orders to distribute Rs 1,000 Pongal cash gift to all ration card holders

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Jan 2024 10:01 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday issued orders to distribute Rs 1,000 Pongal cash gift to all ration card holders like last year.

Employees of Central and State governments and Public Sector Undertakings besides taxpayers, sugar and commodity card holders, who were ineligible for the cash gift as per the previous announcement, would also receive a Rs 1,000 Pongal cash gift now.

