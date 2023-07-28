Stalin is unaware of what is happening in Manipur: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday charged that Chief Minister M K Stalin was spreading misinformation against him over the Manipur civil unrest.

"I issued a statement on May 8 over the violence that unfolded in Manipur and attracted the attention of the CM to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the Tamils in the conflict area. After the horrendous video on the crime against women in Manipur, I strongly condemned the incident," said Palaniswami in a statement to rebut Stalin's statement in a public meeting in Trichy.

In the meeting, the CM said that Palaniswami has been remaining subservient to the BJP government at the Centre as Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatened him with a case.

He continued in the same vein and said that the CM was unaware about the statements, and social media posts of the Leader of the Opposition on the key issues.

The CM made his State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu issue a false statement on July 22 that he (EPS) did not utter a word about the Manipur issue and maintained the same statement when he addressed the public meeting in Trichy on July 26. "This shows the incompetence of the CM, who is unaware of what is happening in the State. It exposes the CM's incapability to the people of the State," he said.

He also condemned the ruling DMK government and continued the tirade that the Law and Order (L&O) situation has worsened under the present government.