Stalin inaugurates U-shaped flyover on Chennai's OMR

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the unidirectional U-shaped flyover near the Indira Nagar MRTS station on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road) in Chennai on Thursday.

The CM inaugurated the flyover build at the cost of 18.15 crore through video-conferencing from the Secretariat.



The flyover is 237 meters long and 7.50 feet wide and is built aiming to reduce traffic congestion at Indira Nagar junction.

The flyover will allow vehicles moving towards Tiruvanmiyur from Siruseri to not take a right turn either at the Tidel Park signal or Indira Nagar junction. Instead, the vehicles will have to use the flyover to make a U-turn and turn left either at Indira Nagar Second Avenue or East Coast Road (ECR) to reach Tiruvanmiyur,