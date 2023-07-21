Stalin inaugurates new buildings for TN Commercial taxes & registration dept

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated new buildings of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, including an Integrated building constructed at a total cost of Rs 8.94 crore at Virudhunagar and Gudiyatham.



The chief minister also inaugurated an integrated registration office building constructed at a cost of Rs 3.51 at crore in Theni.



A new office premises for sub-registrar offices at Sendamangalam and Palliyadi, was also inaugurated virtually by the CM from the state Secretariat here. The sub-registrar office buildings were built at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore. Seven new commercial taxes divisions, six new commercial taxes circles, 13 new commercial taxes districts, and two new registration districts were also opened on the occasion. Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials participated in the event.

