Stalin inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Library at Madurai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Library at Madurai's Puthu Natham area on Saturday.

He had also unveiled a statue of Karunanidhi earlier in the day.

The library has been constructed to benefit the public of south Tamil Nadu.

The library has been constructed with six floors and contains 3.30 lakh books. The library is also enabled by escalator and elevator among other facilities such as a place for book-binding and a newspaper archive.

Stalin was accompanied by ministers EV Velu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Duraimurugan and Moorthy with MP TR Baalu too being present.