Stalin inaccessible for people and party men, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said Chief Minister MK Stalin has become inaccessible not only to people of the state, but also to his own MLAs and ministers.

Speaking after opening Kongu Multipurpose Training Institute in Harur in Dharmapuri district to provide coaching to youth for competitive examinations, the AIADMK slammed Stalin for failing on promises.

“In the run up to the Assembly polls, Stalin received petitions from people in a box. He (Stalin) claimed to open the box and resolve those issues soon after coming to power. It now seems the key to open the petition box is lost. If any issues remained unsolved, Stalin asked people to meet him directly. But the ground scenario is that even MLAs and ministers are unable to meet him,” he said.

EPS slammed DMK for failing to scrap NEET for medical aspirants after making it one of their key poll assurances. “The present minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin had tall claims before elections that he knew the secret to scrap NEET. But two years and eight months have gone past ever since the DMK government was formed, with no avail. Lakhs of signatures received against NEET were found dumped in a garbage bin at the recently concluded youth wing conference in Salem,” the former CM claimed.

Alleging that several schemes of AIADMK were either put in the backburner or carried out at snail’s pace by the DMK, EPS listed out the achievements of their regime. The former CM said they opened up 11 government medical colleges and six law colleges in a single year. “The internal reservation of 7.5 per cent in medical colleges for government school students is a great achievement of ours”, he said.