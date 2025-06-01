Stalin hogs limelight on eve of DMK’s General Council meeting with 20-km roadshow

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin embarked on a 20-km road show on Saturday ahead of DMK’s General Council meeting scheduled on June 1 at Uthangudi in Madurai.

In what was more like a poll rally, Stalin began the road show near the Ambedkar statue at Perungudi junction and ended it at the New Jail road. All the roads got a facelift for the CM’s show, inviting criticism from opposition parties over hiding the dark underbelly of the temple town by covering it with curtains.

It was a show of strength organised by party leaders who ensured a very large turnout, welcoming CM Stalin on his first after sounding the poll bugle in Tiruchy recently.

Party workers had arranged children dressed as former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and Periyar EV Ramasamy to please their leader, taking a rally on Saturday.

After completing his road show, Stalin unveiled a bronze statue of former Madurai Mayor S Muthu at New Jail Road. Muthu, a veteran DMK leader, was known for his contributions to the city’s development. The Chief Minister was accompanied by P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services and senior leaders of the party, who made grand arrangements for the DMK president ahead of the party’s General Council meeting.

An elaborate security cover was provided to the Chief Minister, who shook hands with the people, honouring their enthusiasm. All the way through the road show was decked up with balloons, party flags and drum beats to welcome the DMK leader. Stalin also met his elder brother, MK Alagiri, at his residence in Madurai.