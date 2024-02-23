Stalin hints at major changes in DMK after LS polls

CHENNAI: In a stern warning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday told his District Secretaries that he won't hesitate to take action against them if they failed in election work and said the alliance parties of the INDIA bloc should be given due importance.

Addressing the DMK district secretaries and Lok Sabha constituency observers' meeting, held in a virtual mode, Stalin appreciated the functionaries for the success of 'Urimaigalai Meetka Stalinin Kural', a series of public meetings ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"There is no doubt that we (INDIA bloc) will win all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The victory must be enormous. The votes we get should be overwhelming," Stalin said, adding that the party won't hesitate to take action against the functionaries who don't focus on the victory in the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

Further, Stalin said the functionaries who perform well in the elections will get recognition in the party.

"There will be major changes in the party (DMK) after the Lok Sabha polls. Our alliance parties should be given due importance," he noted.

Three resolutions were adopted in the meeting including conducting 'Illamthorum Stalinin Kural', a door-to-door campaign.