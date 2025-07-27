Begin typing your search...

    Stalin greets Uddhav Thackeray, lauds his stand on federalism and linguistic identity

    "Birthday greetings to ShivSena-UBT President, Uddhav Thackeray. Your bold resistance to Hindi imposition and your steadfast defence of Maharashtra’s identity have inspired unity among the Marathi people in preserving their language" satlin said.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 July 2025 12:04 PM IST
    CM Stalin

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday extended birthday greetings to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, hailing his unwavering commitment to federal principles and linguistic pride.

    “Birthday greetings to ShivSena-UBT President, Uddhav Thackeray. Your bold resistance to Hindi imposition and your steadfast defence of Maharashtra’s identity have inspired unity among the Marathi people in preserving their language. Wishing you continued strength in upholding federalism and linguistic dignity,” Stalin said in a social media post.

    DTNEXT Bureau

