Stalin greets Dhoni on his birthday, terms him as CSK ‘Thala’ forever

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday greeted former Indian cricket captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on his birthday. In a tweet, Stalin said “birthday greetings to former Indian Cricket Team Captain and CSK’s ‘Thala’ forever MS Dhoni”. “Your achievements and your humble beginnings have had a profound impact on the lives of countless young individuals across India, especially those from modest backgrounds,” he said. “May you continue to shine brightly and inspire everyone with your unparalleled leadership qualities,” he added.