Stalin greets Chandrababu Naidu on becoming Andhra Pradesh CM for fourth time

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday greeted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on becoming the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.



In a social media post, Stalin wished that Naidu's leadership would bring prosperity and welfare to the state.

Looking forward to strengthening the bond and cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for the betterment of both states," he said.

Responding to Stalin's greetings, Naidu said, "Thank you for your wishes, Thiru M K Stalin."

Hearty wishes to Hon'ble @ncbn garu on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term. May your leadership bring prosperity and welfare to the state. Looking forward to strengthening the bond and cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for… pic.twitter.com/3Qei93NbkP — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 12, 2024

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also greeted Naidu and his team of ministers on assuming office.



In his message to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, he said that "a new chapter of Andhra Pradesh history that begins today will be filled with the growth of the state and also happiness of the people".

The NDA, comprising the Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Janasena, won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh with a majority of 164 out of 175 assembly and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.