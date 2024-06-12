Begin typing your search...

Stalin greets Chandrababu Naidu on becoming Andhra Pradesh CM for fourth time

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also greeted Naidu and his team of ministers on assuming office.

ByPTIPTI|12 Jun 2024 5:03 PM GMT
Stalin greets Chandrababu Naidu on becoming Andhra Pradesh CM for fourth time
X

DMK Chief MK Stalin greets TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu at the Delhi airport, Wednesday (Photo/PTI)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday greeted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on becoming the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.

In a social media post, Stalin wished that Naidu's leadership would bring prosperity and welfare to the state.

Looking forward to strengthening the bond and cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for the betterment of both states," he said.

Responding to Stalin's greetings, Naidu said, "Thank you for your wishes, Thiru M K Stalin."

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also greeted Naidu and his team of ministers on assuming office.

In his message to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, he said that "a new chapter of Andhra Pradesh history that begins today will be filled with the growth of the state and also happiness of the people".

The NDA, comprising the Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Janasena, won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh with a majority of 164 out of 175 assembly and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

M K StalinN Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshChief MinisterTamil NaduPuducherryN RangasamyNDALok Sabhaassembly elections
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X