Stalin good man in wrong party: Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that while the Chief Minister is "a good man," his government is demonstrating "deeply flawed governance," particularly in its handling of the Tirupparankundram Deepthoon issue.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a community meal organised by the BJP to mark Ambedkar's memorial day in Vadapalani here, Nainar Nagenthran accused the ruling DMK government of violating judicial directives and using the traditional Deepam lighting issue to manufacture communal tension for electoral gain.

"The government, the district administration and the police have all acted wrongly. Imposing Section 144 instead of allowing Deepam lighting, as per the court's order, is nothing short of disrespecting the judiciary," he said.

Nainar alleged that Stalin had turned the event into an 'Angaali–Pangaali' narrative for vote-bank politics. He emphasised that lighting the Deepam would not have triggered unrest or discomfort among Muslims, calling the government's justification deliberately misleading.

Responding to Minister PK Sekarbabu's remark that the BJP dreams of turning Tamil Nadu into Ayodhya, the BJP leader countered that the DMK should first account for its long list of unfulfilled promises. Of the 525 assurances, he claimed, only 25 to 30 have been fulfilled. Predicting a sweeping mandate, Nainar said the NDA would win over 200 of the 234 Assembly seats.

On the controversy surrounding Sekarbabu's VIP entry at Tiruvottiyur temple, the Tirunelveli MLA defended the minister, acknowledging his contributions to temple development. VIPs often face time constraints, he said, adding that better communication with devotees would have prevented misunderstandings.

He also confirmed that senior BJP leaders would attend the PMK's protest seeking a caste survey and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to meet multiple political groups during his visit.

Accusing the DMK of repeatedly burdening the public through increased tariffs and taxes, Nainar Nagenthran said Tamil Nadu is nearing a decisive political shift. "People want accountability. They want fairness. And they will choose the NDA," he added.