Stalin diverts attention fearing opposition's unity: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin is deeply apprehensive about opposition unity in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, as the growing political tension has unsettled the ruling DMK.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a “neer mor pandhal” organised by the saffron party at MGR Nagar here, Tamilisai said, “BJP is a party committed to serving the people. However, the current government neither never prioritises the welfare of its citizens. Law and order situation in the State is deteriorating, and the people of TN no longer feel safe.”

She further criticised the DMK ministers, stating, “They act like sycophants, blindly singing praises for the DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin. PK Sekarbabu, who once thrived under the leadership of ‘Amma’ Jayalalithaa, is now a part of this system. DMK has consistently betrayed those who placed their trust in them.”

On the proposed delimitation exercise, Tamilisai questioned the ruling DMK’s persistent focus on the issue. “Why is the DMK discussing delimitation every day when no official announcement has been made? A simple glance at the Election Commission’s website makes it clear that no changes to Lok Sabha constituencies will take place until 2026,” she said.

Raising key public concerns, she asked, “What is the government’s response to the JACTO-GEO protests? What is its stand on the caste-wise census demand? Dairy farmers claim they have not been paid for the milk procured from them—what is the DMK’s answer?” Tamilisai also accused the DMK of deliberately suppressing democratic voices.

“Instead of addressing pressing public issues, the ruling party is diverting attention to speculative matters. Stalin fears that opposition forces might unite against him. Has he even conducted elections for gram panchayats? Is there a single day in the State without a murder? Yet, the DMK chooses to side-line real concerns,” she said.

Responding to Stalin’s recent interactions with AIADMK members in the Assembly, Tamilisai remarked,

“Mr Chief Minister, alliances will form naturally where it is necessary. Your calculations may fail, while ours may prove correct. We will proceed according to the directives of our high command.”