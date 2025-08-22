Stalin distributes appointment letters, inaugurates storage facilities

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday handed over appointment orders to 644 individuals recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The beneficiaries include 182 Assistant Medical Officers for the Directorate of Public Health, 48 Dentists for the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, 324 Operating Theatre Assistants for the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, one Skilled Assistant Level-2 (Fitter) for the Tamil Nadu Health Transport Department, 18 Assistant Professors of Psychology and Clinical Psychologists, 17 Drug Analysts, and 54 District Health Officers .

At the Secretariat, the Chief Minister inaugurated five circular process warehouses constructed by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation at a cost of Rs 23.27 crore, three modern paddy storage complexes built at Rs 30.38 crore, and two modern warehouses by the Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation costing Rs 7.20 crore .

Additionally, Stalin granted appointment orders on compassionate grounds to 63 those selected by TNPSC as employees of the Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation, along with 55 heirs of employees who passed away during service in the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.