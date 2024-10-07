Stalin denies audience to rebel LDF MLA Anvar, speculations of joining DMK put to rest for now

CHENNAI: In a setback to rebel LDF MLA PV Anvar, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has declined to grant an audience to the independent legislator who is keen to join Dravidian major’s Kerala unit.

The MLA reportedly approached the DMK high command through the party’s Kerala in charge to join the party.

The Nilambur MLA created a political storm in neighbouring Kerala by alleging that ADGP MR Ajithkumar, with the support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his influential political secretary K Sasi, had created a mechanism to siphon off a portion of the gold confiscated by the police while busting smuggling operations.

Highly placed DMK sources confirmed that Anvar sought an appointment with the CM Stalin, but the latter declined it. The DMK leader’s decision is seen as an effort to avoid annoying his allies CPM, which is leading the LDF in Kerala, and Congress to which Anvar 'belonged' to earlier.

While Anvar quit the Congress through which he jump-started his political career as a student union wing functionary, he angered the ruling CPM which successfully backed him as an LDF-backed independent candidate from Nilambur twice since 2016 by levelling allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi.

Highly placed DMK sources disclosed to DT Next, "He (Anvar) approached us, but CM declined the appointment." DMK sources privy to the developments said that Anvar approached the DMK leadership to join the party through the party in charge of Kerala Murugesan. But the DMK high command categorically rejected the idea.

Ironically, DMK Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdullah was caught in a political commotion after a chance meeting with his 'friend' Anvar in the city a few days ago, fuelling speculation that he was the liaison facilitating the rebel MLA gravitating towards the DMK. Abdullah was understood to have voluntarily explained to the CM that he had no role in Anvar's approach to the DMK and the meeting was a casual one in the capacity of a long-time friend who regularly meets him during his visits to Chennai.

A DMK senior, unwilling to be quoted, said, "He quit Congress. He turned against the Marxists who got him elected to the Assembly twice. Both parties are our allies. Why would we engage such a person, let alone accommodate him in the party? It doesn't make good political sense."