Stalin congratulates Lydian-Amirthavarshini duo, hails Jayashree’s achievement

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday extended his congratulations to the musician duo Lydian Nadhaswaram and Amirthavarshini for their contribution to Tamil literature and music.

“I congratulate Lydian Nadhaswaram and Amirthavarshini duo for creating the universal Thirukkural Kuralisai Kaaviyam (The Thirukkural 1330 – Vol. 1) at a young age, just past their teenage years. Everyone should listen to the music-infused verses sung by many talented voices. Kuralisai Kaaviyam should find a place in every heart,” Stalin said in a social media post.

In another message, Stalin commended Jayashree, a student from Dharmapuri who has secured an opportunity to represent Tamil Nadu in Taiwan. Sharing a video posted by State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, the Chief Minister wrote, “You go, girl.”

Rajaa, in his post, highlighted Jayashree’s journey, noting that she is the daughter of a barber and a construction worker. He credited the Dravidian model of governance under Stalin for enabling such opportunities. “When the government is one with the ideology that has ‘Education for All’ as its core value, achievements like Jayashree’s are the outcome,” he said, also acknowledging School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh for bringing such stories to light.