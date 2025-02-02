Stalin confident of DMK’s victory in Erode bypolls, sets sights on 2026 polls

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday exuded confidence in his party's impending victory in the Erode (East) by-election, slated to take place on February 5.

In a fervent appeal to party cadres, Stalin underscored the significance of the Erode (East) constituency, which holds the distinction of being the birthplace of the rationalist leader Periyar, a towering figure in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

The DMK president noted that the party's continuous victory in the by-election would serve as a testament to the people's endorsement of the party's commitment to welfare and development.

Stalin took great pains to highlight the DMK's achievements in the constituency, including the successful implementation of various projects aimed at improving infrastructure, promoting the local weaving industry, and benefiting the residents.

He also drew attention to the party's pilot projects, such as the KMUT, Pudhumai Penn and the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, which have been implemented with remarkable efficacy in the Erode (East) constituency also.

The DMK president was at pains to emphasise that the people of Tamil Nadu have reposed their trust in the DMK government, which has consistently delivered on its promises.

He noted that the electorate has seen through the opposition parties' attempts to discredit the DMK through slander and misinformation, which have been summarily rejected by the people.

Stalin trained his guns on the principal opposition AIADMK and the Centre-ruling BJP, accusing them of boycotting the by-election and resorting to slanderous allegations.

Indirectly referring to the Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Stalin averred that the opposition parties lack the courage to take on the DMK directly, instead seeking to wage an indirect war by provoking "scoundrels" to spread falsehoods.

The DMK president expressed his gratitude to the voters of Erode (East) constituency for their overwhelming support, which he attributed to the party's commitment to their welfare.

He urged party workers to strive for a resounding victory in the by-election, which would set the tone for the party's triumph in the 2026 assembly elections.

"I look forward to the DMK's great victory in the Erode (East) constituency by-election as a prelude to the “Let's win 200 - Let's create history”, promising victory in the 2026 assembly elections, thanks to the hard work of our brothers and the faith in the people," Stalin added.